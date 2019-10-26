Solidarity with Kashmiris: Arrangements finalized to mark Oct 27 as ‘Black Day’

ISLAMABAD: The government has finalized all arrangements to mark October 27 as ‘Black Day’ at national and international level in a befitting manner to express solidarity with people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K), facing illegal occupation for the last 72 years and heightened oppression and curfew since August 5.

On October 27, 1947, the sufferings of Kashmiri people commenced with the landing of Indian troops in Jammu and Kashmir, which increased manifold after New Delhi revoked Articles 370 and 35-A of Indian Constitution on August 5, suspending the special status of Occupied Kashmir.

Pakistan has been holding regular protests and solidarity activities since India clamped the curfew in occupied valley, continuing for the last 12 weeks, which made the lives of Kashmiris miserable.

The government has chalked out a comprehensive programme to observe the day, highlighting brutalities and massive human rights violations, being committed by the Indian troops to suppress the indigenous freedom struggle of Kashmiris, who want their legitimate right to self-determination in line with the resolutions, passed by the United Nations Security Council.

According to the plan, the briefing will be given to all Foreign Missions stationed in Islamabad on the latest situation in IOJ&K. While, Pakistan’s Diplomatic Missions abroad will organize receptions for Pakistanis and Kashmiris, hold rallies and processions, arrange photo exhibitions displaying Indian atrocities and the prolonged curfew.

Besides, both the print and electronic media would publish articles and air special programmes to highlight the plight of Kashmiris in the occupied valley.

Public gatherings, rallies, walks and protest demonstrations would be arranged at district and Tehsil level across the country including Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Black banners, Panaflex, hoardings, and streamers would be displayed at prominent roads and places to mark the day in an appropriate manner.