Senior journalist Hamid Mir on Saturday claimed that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif suffered a minor heart attack while undergoing treatment at the Services Hospital in Lahore.

“Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif suffered a heart attack in Services Hospital Lahore doctors saying he survived this heart attack but feeling weakness,” he tweeted.

It has been reported that Nawaz Sharif suffered a slight heart stock after continuous angina pain in his left arm.

Shamim Begum, the mother of the former prime minister, also reached Services Hospital in Lahore on Saturday to meet her ailing son, according to reports.

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif suffered heart attack in Services Hospital Lahore doctors saying he survived this heart attack but feeling weakness — Hamid Mir (@HamidMirPAK) October 26, 2019

According to cardiology experts at Services Hospital, medical reports showed an abnormal increase in the former premier.

He had been complaining of severe pain in his chest all night, they added.

Nawaz has a history of heart disease and has already undergone two major surgeries in the past.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) is set to hold an early hearing on a petition seeking the disposition of Nawaz’s sentence in the Al-Azizia reference.

The former premier was rushed to the Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) earlier this week after his personal physician raised an alarm about his deteriorating health.

On Tuesday, doctors at the hospital had termed Nawaz’s condition as ‘serious’ despite the transfusion of three mega units of platelets within hours of his admission.

According to the medical tests carried out on Tuesday, the platelet count of the former premier had “dropped from 16,000 to a critical level of 2,000” when he was brought to hospital late on Monday night, prompting the medical board members to go for “immediate transfusion of the platelets to save his life”, one of the board members had said.

A Pakistani court had granted bail on Friday to jailed Nawaz Sharif, 69, on medical grounds after the three-time prime minister raised a concern about his health.

He is serving a seven-year jail sentence after a conviction for corruption last year.

He denied the charges, which he said were politically motivated.