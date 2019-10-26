Men boo women who call out, confront Harvey Weinstein at NYC bar

WASHINGTON: Men in the audience of an event for young actors in New York booed a woman comedian who called out Harvey Weinstein in her set as the notorious sexual abuser made a sudden public appearance, as per media reports.

The bar, which hosted “Actor’s Hour,” also forced out two other women who confronted Weinstein’s presence at the event, calling one of the brave protesters a “heckler” and accusing her of “causing a disturbance to everyone in attendance”.

The disgraced Hollywood mogul is currently awaiting trial on charges of sexual assault and has pleaded not guilty.

Comedian Kelly Bachman, 27, was performing Wednesday night at a bar in lower Manhattan where Weinstein was in attendance, according to BuzzFeed News.

In a video posted on her Instagram account, she referred to the 67-year-old producer as “Freddy Krueger” and “the elephant in the room” during her set.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B4A-026AV1D/?utm_source=ig_embed

“I didn’t realise I needed to bring my own mace and rape whistle to Actor’s Hour,” Bachman said in the video, adding, when a man told her to

“shut up” as others booed: “That killed at group therapy for rape survivors.”

Actor Zoe Stuckless, 21, and comedian Amber Rollo, 31, separately also condemned Weinstein’s actions before being asked to leave, according to social media posts by the two women.

After witnessing Stuckless’s actions, Rollo told Weinstein: “You’re a […] monster. What are you doing out here?”

The comedian was escorted outside by a woman with the producer, US media reports said, and the bar confirmed in a Facebook post that a “heckler” had been asked to leave.

Weinstein’s publicist said the mogul was “trying to find some solace in his life that has been turned upside down”.

“This scene was uncalled for, downright rude and an example of how due process today is being squashed by the public, trying to take it away in the courtroom too,” she said.

Weinstein has been accused of inappropriate behaviour by more than 80 women, and was a catalyst for America’s #MeToo movement last year.