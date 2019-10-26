Love-hate relationship

Dear Mathira & Rose,

I absolutely love my husband and he is a good one but we just love arguing too much. Many a times, it gets ugly and I simply hate this. We live in a joint family in one room. My children watch us fight and then I feel worse. It completely takes my peace away. For example, today he was ranting about how women these days just pop out two kids and call it a day whereas back in the old days, they would have eight or 10 and work tirelessly and at night press their husband’s feet. It went on for a while and then I gave him a shut up call. I reminded him that I live in a tiny room and work hard to make a happy home for our kids, his parents, his two unmarried brothers and most importantly him and then of course, it got ugly. This happens a lot lately. No matter how much I try and promise myself I won’t, I just get worked up when he starts to talk this way. Just to be clear, he never ever appreciates all that I do for his family and home. I have put up with extreme financial difficulties and to date, no acknowledgment. He has not said, “I love you” once after marriage even though he used to all the time before. I crave and starve for a small gesture from him but nothing. He has never told me, I look beautiful. He has a habit of rubbing all that he does for me on my face. If I enjoy good sex with him once in a blue moon, even that he would bring up and boast about constantly. It absolutely irks me. All this builds up and then I fight. We love a lot too at least I am extremely vocal and expressive about how much I love him. I appreciate him, give constant compliments and try so hard but it seems like a hateful marriage these days. He can be very generous and very rarely, he can be sweet as well. Leaving is not even a remote option but my kids are growing up and I don’t want them scared. Please help.

Rose’s advice:

The last thing you want to do is pollute your kids’ brains by making them see that this is normal. I’m so sorry to say that this is not a normal marriage. To be happy, it’s not necessary that you want a lot of money or a palace to live in. In order to live peacefully and to survive, you need to be comfortable and to me, it looks like you’re not comfortable living in the space you’re in. But you don’t seem to have an option with that. You have a room to yourself only, in a joint family system, with two unmarried brothers-in-law, your husband and your kids. This husband of yours is taking you for granted. You’re putting up with too much including financial crises, taunts and on top of that, listening to him boast about giving you a good time in bed. He’s ungrateful and he doesn’t deserve you. You do love him but at the end of the day, you’ve to see what’s best for your kids. Because your children will grow up believing that this is normal. They’ll develop a mindset of finding their father treating their mother like that as normal and then the cycle will repeat. If he talks about the old times when women did household chores, produced kids and then pressed their husband’s feet, then he should also become that man who provides. He needs to earn the right to say all that by fulfilling his wife’s desires and granting her, her rights. He’s acting like a master and treating you like a slave. I’m not saying, “Leave him,” but I would suggest you take the matter up with someone in your family, because you need to bring this matter out because at the end of the day, you’ll fall into depression and all of this is going to affect your kids. Once that happens, you’ll only transmit a virus in them not knowing that it’s nothing less than a trauma for them. When kids see their parents indulge in physical or verbal abuse, it damages them. Make him sit down when you bring this issue up with someone elder in the house. Apprise him of what wrong is happening, the things you need, your compromises and his role as a villain. Marriage is teamwork.

Mathira’s advice:

You’re living with a guy who’s very diplomatic. All he knows what to do is to manipulate you. When that happens, the victim doesn’t realise that they’re being used. They keep thinking that with time, this would heal and it’ll all be okay but it just becomes worse. A man who boasts about his sex life is plain stupid. You don’t love him. He has just become your habit. We don’t love all our habits. Sometimes, bad habits are hard to let go. For example, drug addicts find it hard to quit drugs and even when they manage to quit, they find reasons to go back to doing drugs again not realising the toxicity of it. Similarly, this man is bad for you. You’re letting yourself get manipulated, hoping to keep this relationship going. People like your husband act like ***holes for a while and then become good all of a sudden and then go back to being ***holes again. This keeps happening. He knows very well how responsibly you compromise and take care of everyone and everything, that’s why he becomes nice all of a sudden as he doesn’t want to lose you. Letting your kids watch you guys bicker will make them feel that fighting is normal. They would treat their wives the same way their father treats their mother. You need to break this habit. Your husband doesn’t love you. Loving someone doesn’t mean you give them $1,000 for shopping, etc. Loving someone means kind gestures and musing words that are free of cost. That can make your partner smile. I would suggest you pick up your kids and leave this guy who’s bad for you. Getting over a bad habit takes time. I had a bad habit too and it took me two years to move on. When I became a mother, I began thinking of my kid first. I put his feelings before mine. You have to do that. Find someone nice and good for yourself. Many a times, real fathers turn out to be bad dads and step dads become great fathers. Just try your luck and cut him out of your life. He’ll keep giving you issues. You’ll keep getting blindly manipulated by this diplomat. Sometimes, you need to be strong so take this step for your kids.

