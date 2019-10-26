Perfecting tea moments with biscuits, Pakistan’s ultimate romance

The year 2019 had lots happening from the beginning and then came through this clutter breaking campaign starring the most loved duo of Pakistan.

Zeera Plus with its brand new look presented us with the gimmick of the year.

The campaign kick started with a picture of actors Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Ali that stuck immediate conversation on the Internet amongst fans and followers. Of course, we wanted to know what was happening and were looking for any clues we got to find out what these lovebirds were working on. Soon after this picture was posted, we saw the release of a movie poster with the two on it and this was the real twist that baffled the audience up until the TVC was revealed to everyone.

Digital was just one of the many mediums this campaign was present on. Zeera Plus tapped into the cricket scene and went straight to the field where they put forward an idea of the “The dipping cam” that has never been executed before in Pakistan. Apart from being the talk of the town in Karachi, they went to Islamabad to execute creative on ground activities during the match. Several celebrities were taken on board including Faisal Qureshi, Salman Saqib AKA Mani, Zainab Abbas and Bazid Khan who added life and gave us laughs with their witty selves and acts on the field.

Biscuit with tea being an ideal combination, especially Zeera Plus is known to be enhancing the flavour of tea with its salty yet sweet taste and the crisp Zeera found in it. The new pack made us forget about previous one and we spotted the board sign on various stores with Zeera Plus. A big shout-out to the brand for pulling off the thematic build up to the TVC with the perfect choice of influencers who through their relationship reflected the brand image of being the best fit for each other.

We’re all familiar with the fact that tea is Pakistan’s favourite beverage and is preferred, coupled with biscuits. In a fragmented category as biscuits where competitors are fighting for the same share, this full-fledge campaign around Zeera Plus and tea surely spread like wild fire on the Internet.

We’re thoroughly impressed by their full-fledged campaign with gimmicks, activation, creation and innovation that kept us hooked right from the start of it. While tea time has been a treat with Zeera Plus all along, go grab the new pack and enjoy the perfect combination anytime of the day.

