Qandeel murder case — accused files bail plea

Suspect Muhammad Arif, arrested in social media star Qandeel Baloch murder case, filed a bail petition on Friday.

On October 7, 2019, absconding brother of Qandeel Baloch, Muhammad Arif was produced before the court after his arrest from Saudi Arabia and later sent on a physical remand for two days in Muzaffarabad police station.

According to details, Muhammad Arif was involved with Muhammad Wasim in the gruesome murder of Qandeel Baloch. He was residing in Saudi Arabia and got arrested with the help of Interpol who handed him over to Pakistan.

Muzaffarabad court magistrate Shah Khawar ordered to send the accused on a two-day physical remand in Baloch murder case.

Sources told that the fugitive has been accused of getting provoked by Mufti Abdul Qavi for the murder of his sister whereas he has also been suspected for making phone calls from Saudi Arabia to another accused Aslam Shaheen.

On Sept. 27, Model court sentenced prime suspect Muhammad Waseem for life in prison over killing his sister and famous social media star Qandeel Baloch.

According to details, other accomplices including high-profile Muslim cleric Mufti Abdul Qavi have been released over lack of evidence.

The case remained under hearing for three years and two months.

Earlier, Qandeel Baloch’s parents had submitted an affidavit in the court stating that they had forgiven her murderers and requested the court to acquit their sons.

Let it be known that the Qandeel Baloch was strangled to death by her brother – Muhammad Waseem – for honour on July 15, 2016 in Multan.

The murder case was filed against Waseem and his accomplices on the complaint of the victim’s father, Muhammad Azeem.

The police had also included Baloch’s other brothers Arif and Aslam Shaheen, and cleric Mufti Abdul Qavi who had posed photos with the deceased.