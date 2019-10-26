Problem of Islam in France has to be solved: Macron on Muslim headscarf issue

The French president has said wearing of the headscarf by Muslim women in public services and at schools is his business and that is what secularism means.

Emmanuel Macron was visiting French overseas territory of Reunion Island on Thursday and he spoke to reporters regarding Muslim headscarf issues, which is currently a topic of hot debates in the Western European country. “Wearing of the headscarf in public spaces is not my business, however, in public services, at school and while educating children, headscarf issue is my business.

That is what secularism is about,” Macron said. Macron said the problem of Islam has to be solved in his country.”In some neighborhoods, some people use headscarf as a symbol to break one’s connection with the republic,” he said.