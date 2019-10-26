Pakistan’s economy going in right direction: Firdous

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday said that Pakistan was going in the right direction for economic growth, as proved by the latest ranking of the World Bank. Firdous Ashiq Awan, in her Twitter messages, said that the latest ranking would be an eye-opener for those misguiding the nation over the national economy. She said that the national exchequer was being benefitted instead of filling the pockets of the rulers for the first time in history. The special assistant said that the bright face of the country was being unveiled before the world as Pakistan’s ranking had improved after the present government’s effective steps for creating easiness in the businesses. She highlighted that Pakistan jumped to 108 from 136th number in the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business (EODB) index after gaining 28 points, which was a historical achievement of the government taking steps in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.