Zardari to remain hospitalised for another couple of days

On the decision of the medical board, former president Asif Ali Zardari will remain hospitalised for another two days. A four-member medical board headed by Professor Shajee Siddiqui examined the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman at PIMS Hospital and advised against discharging him from the medical facility. Zardari would receive further medical treatment for two days. As per the doctors, the PPP leader is under depression and is suffering from severe physical weakness. Hospital sources said the sugar level of Asif Ali Zardari could not be restored to normal, while complaints of his neck pain and backache remained unchanged. Doctors were considering the option of physiotherapy on the former president. On Thursday, the medical board advised Zardari to refrain from standing for a long time, in addition to using a soft pillow for his neck pain. Doctors further instructed the PPP co-chairman to reduce the use of salt and oily food.