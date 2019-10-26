AIOU evolves plan to achieve targets of quality education

Seniors offices of academic, administrative and servicing departments of the Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) at a meeting held here on Friday reviewed the University’s plan for ensuring quality education and upgrading its academic infrastructure network on country wide-basis.

The meeting presided over by the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum expressed its satisfaction that the University made a remarkable progress during the recent year, bringing about qualitative improvement in its overall working, making its admissions, examination and books’ delivering system more efficient and transparent.

It noted that a number of initiatives were taken for providing the best possible services to the students and improving the working conditions of the employees. The University also made a considerable headway for bringing transparency and efficiency in its overall working through digital transformation. During the meeting, heads of various departments gave a review of their performance that has left a very positive impact on University’s future development plan, making this mega institution more effective for providing quality education to the people, through the use of new technology. Addressing the meeting, the Vice Chancellor said Rs one billion has been allocated in the current budget for construction of their own buildings at the regional levels, as well ensuring proper maintenance of the existing ones. To enhance teaching standing, the University, from the coming semester, will induct new well-qualified tutors, whom selection was being made through a digitalized process.