Danyal Zafar makes international music debut with ‘Blue Butterfly’

Singer Danyal Zafar AKA Danny Zee released his new single “Blue Butterfly”.

The title track of his upcoming album combines elements of R&B & Soul and introduces Danny as a vulnerable lyricist and hypnotic composer. Conveying the longing of an old love, “Blue Butterfly” is his last ode to the girl he once loved.

Inspired by artists such as Frank Ocean and John Mayer, Danny Zee follows the flow of neo-soul music, with a slow tempo beat and dreamy vocals that overlay the instrumental. He wraps up the track with a blues guitar solo to symbolize the longing love story described in the lyrics.

Reflecting on the inspiration behind his new single, Danny Zee opens up, “‘Blue Butterfly’ was the emoji-symbol of love in my last relationship. You can say that this is my ‘last calling’ to her. A yearn. A box full of cherished memories that I haven’t let go of yet. And I don’t know if I ever can. See, sometimes, you move on but without ever getting over.”

Inspired by artists such as Frank Ocean and John Mayer, Danny Zee follows the flow of neo-soul music, with a slow tempo beat and dreamy vocals that overlay the instrumental

As close and personal the record was to him, the entirety of it was written, composed and produced by Danny in complete isolation, solitude and lockdown.

The single is the first off Danny Zee’s upcoming album of the same name. Comprised of 8 original tracks, written over a 6-month period, the journey of the record was to document his progression from the dark to the light, resentment to acceptance. Each track documents a moment on this path that has led Danny Zee to reach his full artistic expressions, such as heartbreak, abandonment, solitude, and acceptance.

According to sources, the video for “Blue Butterfly” has already been shot in Los Angeles, the theme of which revolves around a falling out between two lovers. The video is expected to hit the market by mid-November!