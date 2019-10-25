Dead MQM worker comes back to life in UAE

In a recent news story, it seems that a Pakistani businessman has taken the phrase “you’re dead to me” a little too seriously. On July 19, 2019, the news of the businessman and MQM member Chaudhary Hayyab Arif Kamboh’s death broke out. The tragic loss was mourned by friends and family alike, only to find out two years later that Kamboh was alive and well in Ajman, Dubai.

According to Gulf News, the “ideological worker” of the political party had staged his ‘death’ in an apparent road accident in Sharjah on July 17, 2017.