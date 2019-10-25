PM directs Punjab Govt to file appeal in Sahiwal tragedy case

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed the Punjab Government to file appeal against the verdict of

the special court on the Sahiwal tragedy.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, she said the PM also ordered an inquiry into weaknesses of the prosecution and loopholes in investigation of the case.

The whole nation had seen the video of shooting of the parents before their children, she said adding the government was determined to ensuring justice for the innocent children.

If the family would not become the plaintiff, then state would be the plaintiff in this case, she said.