Lahore: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has issued directives to keep Maryam Nawaz with her father and former premier Nawaz Sharif at a leading hospital in Lahore after the federal government faced criticism for shifting her back to jail, according to a media report.

Sources claimed that the prime minister also spoke to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and directed him to make arrangements for Maryam’s stay with her father in Services Hospital.