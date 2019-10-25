Court extends judicial remand of Maryam, Yousaf till Nov 8 in CSM case

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore on Friday extended the judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz and her cousin Yousaf Abbas Sharif till Nov 8 in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

During the hearing, Maryam broke into tears while talking about the health of her father, Nawaz Sharif, who is under treatment at Services Hospital after his platelet count significantly dropped late Monday night. Later on, the court directed concerned authorities to submit fresh medical reports of Nawaz till 1 pm for further process.

A day earlier, Maryam had filed a bail plea in Lahore High Court (LHC) in the said case, requesting the court to release her on bail as her father is unwell and undergoing medical treatment at the hospital.

Earlier on Oct 15, a combined NAB investigation team had interrogated former premier Nawaz Sharif in Chaudhry Sugar Mills corruption case. However, the Bureau said that he was unable to satisfy the team.

A NAB team detained Maryam on Oct 8 outside the Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore for skipping appearance in the case due to meeting with her father.

According to the corruption watchdog, Maryam was unable to account for the foreign investment in the sugar mills while she also failed to satisfy the Bureau regarding her source of income for purchasing the shares.

NAB has also claimed that three foreigners had transferred 11000 shares worth millions of rupees on Maryam Nawaz’s name.

The anti-corruption watchdog’s daycare center was declared sub-jail for the PML-N leader while female police and NAB personnel were deployed for her.

On July 19, an accountability court had turned down the petition of NAB claiming Maryam Nawaz had produced a bogus trust deed in Avenfield reference.

Judge Mohammad Bashir had declared anti-corruption watchdog’s appeal as unmaintainable and ruled that no action can be taken in this regard until the decision of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Maryam’s petition against the Avenfield properties verdict.

Accountability judge Mohammad Bashir had convicted former premier Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz in Avenfield properties reference and sentenced them 10 years and 07 years imprisonment, respectively in July last year.

In the detailed verdict, Judge Bashir had written: “The trust deeds produced by the accused Maryam Nawaz were also found bogus… In view of the role of this accused Maryam Nawaz, she is convicted and sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for seven years with a fine of two million pounds.”

Subsequently, she was arrested and shifted to Adiala jail. Later, in Sept 2018, she was released from jail after the Islamabad High Court suspended her prison sentence.