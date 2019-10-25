Fawad Khan signs his next film, produced by Faisal Qureshi

Fawad Khan’s upcoming projects is the highly anticipated ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’, that is yet to release in Pakistan.

However, Fawad has signed his next film, titled ‘Money Back Guarantee’, which will be directed by Faisal Qureshi.

Sources also revealed that ‘Money-Back Guarantee’ is expected to go on floors in the first week of November and the shoot will carry on for three consecutive months. According to the report, former cricketer Wasim Akram and his wife Shaniera Akram will make their acting debut with Faisal Qureshi’s film.

Money-Back Guarantee has not been announced officially just yet but it will definitely be one of the most anticipated movies of 2020.