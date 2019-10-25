Minister of State Zartaj Gul rejects Fake News attributed to her. The fake news about Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wazir calling Hareem Shah a journalist was circulated.

The controversial and viral TikTok video of Hareem Shah inside the Foreign Office was viral on social media.

Zartaj Gul Wazir took to Twitter and refuted the claims expressing, “Fake news [please]. It’s not my statement, [neither] I said that nor I know her”.

On Oct. 23, after the viral TikTok video of Hareem Shah which raised series of questions on the Foreign Ministry, it was revealed that she entered with the people of Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s constituency who came to meet him.