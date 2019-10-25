British doctors declare Nawaz Sharif’s condition ‘critical’

According to his test reports, his white blood cell count is low and dropping. PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal has said that his true condition is being hidden from his family. “They ran stories in the media saying his platelet count was at 20,000 when it was really at 6,000 according to his test reports,” he said.

Sources in his family say that they will show the PML-N founder’s test reports to other doctors for second opinions. So far, they have already shown the reports to some doctors in the UK, who say his condition is very severe.

They say he needs another check-up before his treatment can start.

Moreover, Nawaz’s lawyer Ashtar Ausaf told the court today that the former premier’s condition was “extremely serious”.

According to the news report, Hussain Nawaz, son of Nawaz Sharif, had alleged that reduction in platelets of his father might be the result of some kind of “poisoning”. Tweeting from London, he said: “Thrombocytopenia as a manifestation of poisoning. If anything happens to Nawaz Sharif -you know who are responsible for this.”

Accountability court hearing

Meanwhile, an accountability court in Lahore, where a hearing of the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case was held, demanded Nawaz’s report by 1pm today.

NAB produced Maryam Nawaz and Yousuf Abbas, both of whom are named in the case, before the accountability court. The court extended their judicial remand until November 8 and adjourned the hearing till then.