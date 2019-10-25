Big news for overseas Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia

Pakistani expatriates in Saudi Arabia will now be able to call their loved ones on a new visa known as “host visa”, which will allow hosting people under their personal sponsorship.

The Directorate General of Passports (Jawazat) and the Ministry of Haj and Umrah are carrying out studies about the introduction of the “host visa” service through the Ministry of Interior’s portal of Absher.

Under this visa system, a citizen or expatriate can host from three to five Umrah pilgrims. As for citizens, they can host anyone whom he wants to bring in. However, as far as expatriates are concerned, they can only bring close relatives, according to sources.

The Jawazat and the ministry will soon come out with a working mechanism for the host visa, which would costs Saudi Riyal SR500 per person for a year. The same person can be brought to the Kingdom at least three times in a year after issuance of separate visa for each travel through Absher.

The visa allows the hosts to entertain their guests with full of freedom for travel and stay either in hotels, furnished apartments or along with them in their residential apartments.