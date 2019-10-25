UN Security Council emergency meeting over Muslim country

Turkey started its military offensive in northern Syria on 9 October, shortly after the US announced the withdrawal of its troops from the area.

The UN Security Council is holding a meeting today (Friday) to discuss the current situation in Syria.

After talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Sochi on Tuesday, it was agreed to establish a ‘safe-zone’ in north-eastern Syria.

The pair agreed to a deal designed to keep Kurdish forces away from the Syria-Turkey border, enforced by joint Russian and Turkish patrols starting next week. U.S. troops are continuing their journey out of Syria, headed for western Iraq.

The deal means that from midday Wednesday, Kurdish fighters will have just over six days to withdraw to no more than 20 miles from almost the entire northeastern border.

Ankara will keep sole control of the central section of the border, between the Syrian border towns of Tal Abyad and Ras al-Ayn, the area from which Kurdish fighters were forced to withdraw over the past five days under the U.S.-Turkey deal.

Notably, the memorandum of understanding included an agreement to carry out joint border patrols, as well as giving Kurdish forces 150 hours to leave the zone.