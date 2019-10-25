Maryam Nawaz released on Parole by Punjab government

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz has been released on Parole by Punjab government, media report has revealed.

Notably, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has been admitted to Lahore’s Service Hospital after considerable drop in his platelets count. His daughter Maryam was released on parole by the Punjab government to see her ailing father Nawaz Sharif.

Sources in the hospital said that Nawaz Sharif was given a room in the hospital’s VVIP ward after his health deteriorated Wednesday night.

Maryam was released on parole a few hours ago. She had sought permission from an accountability judge to visit the hospital to see her ailing father.