Imran Khan prays for Nawaz Sharif’s health

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that political differences notwithstanding, his sincere prayers were with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for his health.

In a message posted on the social networking website Twitter, the premier added that he had directed all concerned to ensure provision of the best possible health care and medical treatment to him.

Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo Nawaz Sharif is under treatment at the Services Hospital in Lahore after his platelet count once again dropped to a precariously low level.

Nawaz’s platelet count dropped from 29,000 to 7,000 on Wednesday. On the advice of doctors, the former prime minister was once again injected with platelets’ units. His condition is closely being monitored and in order to assist the medical board, one doctor from Karachi and another from Islamabad had been called.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also reportedly directed the Punjab government to allow Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam to stay with her ailing father, Nawaz Sharif, in hospital. “Maryam can look after her ailing father, Nawaz Sharif, by staying in the hospital,” a private news channel quoted its sources as saying. Moreover, the Punjab government has been informed about the special directions issued by PM Imran Khan. Earlier, Maryam Nawaz had been shifted back to Kot Lakhpat jail from Services Hospital after her health condition improved.