‘Bring the PM’s resignation with you’, Fazl tells govt committee

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday told the government’s negotiation committee – due to hold talks with the opposition tomorrow on its anti-government protest – to “bring the premier’s resignation letter with them” when they come.

Rehman said that his anti-government protest – dubbed by the party as ‘Azadi March’ – is on schedule for October 31 and no change is in the cards. “A decision to take it back will only be made, if at all, by the Rehbar Committee,” he said, addressing a press conference in Sukkur after a meeting between JUI-F members.

He, however, downplayed the possibility of such an outcome, expressing full confidence that the Azadi March will take place with full participation and endorsement by the nation.

The JUI-F chief reiterated the opposition’s plans of showing solidarity with Kashmiris on October 27 – observed across the world by Kashmiris as Black Day. “Special programmes will be held throughout the country and a large gathering will be held in Karachi on the occasion,” he said.

“The government has let down Kashmiris. Evil doers themselves are raising a hue and cry over evil.”

He said that all sections of society wish to participate in the march and “all parties are in agreement with us over the fact that this government that has come to power through rigging cannot be allowed to continue”.

Rehman denied that there was any unwillingness by the Rehbar Committee to meet with their government counterparts. He said that after tomorrow’s meeting between the two sides, the opposition parties will hold consultations before responding to the government.

“However, what can be expected from a team headed by Pervaiz Khattak? His attitude and mannerisms are not conducive to holding talks.”

He further criticised the government for on one hand, offering to hold talks, while on the other creating hurdles in the way of the opposition. “Shops, petrol pumps, etc are all being made to shut down. They can do what they like. We will enter Islamabad, come what may.”

Rehman urged the opposition to “not lose their nerve” and to present a strong front against the government. “The entire nation’s hopes lie with us and we must support them,” he said.

Regarding Nawaz Sharif’s health, the JUI-F chief said that “to give someone the hardship of imprisonment when their health is failing them is the sign of a tyrannical leadership”. Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, two members of the government negotiation committee, on Wednesday reached out to Akram Khan Durrani and Maulana Fazlur Rehman of the JUI-F, respectively, regarding their protest march. Following the telephonic contact by the government representatives, Durrani called a meeting of the opposition’s Rehbar Committee on Friday, according to a JUI-F spokesperson. It will be held at 4pm at Durrani’s Islamabad residence.

Following the meeting, the government negotiation committee headed by Khattak will meet the Rehbar Committee at 5pm to discuss the Azadi March.

Meanwhile Defence Minister and head of government s negotiation committee Pervaiz Khattak on Thursday telephoned Prime Minister Imran Khan.

During the telephonic conversation, the head of government s negotiation committee discussed matters pertaining to meeting with the opposition’s Rehbar Committee.

According to sources, Pervaiz Khattak apprised the prime minister of details of the contacts made with the opposition and also discussed matters relating to the first meeting with Rehbar Committee.

The defence minister further briefed PM Imran Khan on negotiations with the protesting doctors.

PM Imran Khan approved the formation of committee to resolve issues. The government committee formed to hold talks with the opposition will also meet Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).

Meanwhile, Acting President Sadiq Sanjrani and head of Government Dialogue Committee Pervaiz Khattak held a meeting with Pakistan Muslim League (PML), President and former prime minister Ch Shujaat Hussain and Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi at their residence in Islamabad. Both the leaders inquired about health of Ch Shujaat Hussain and held consultations about opposition’s march, besides political situation of the country. Views were also exchanged regarding telephonic contact between Pervaiz Elahi and Fazlur Rehman.