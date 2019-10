HPSB to take up promotion cases of 74 officers this week

The High Powered Selection Board (HPSB) under the chair of Prime Minister Imran Khan will take up 74 officers’ promotion cases to grade 22 this week.

Sources told that PM will chair the HPSB meeting on October 25 and around 59 Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) officers against the 11 seats and 15 Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) against the 2 seats would be considered for promotion to grade 22.

Sources told that establishment division has prepared the panel of 59 PAS officers whose promotion would be considered. The officers are Syed Tahir Raza Naqvi, Dr Allah Bakhsh Malik, Muhammad Misbah, Mukhtar Hussain, Maj (r) Malik Qaiser Maieed, Fazeel Asghar. Capt, Alam Din Bullo, Muhammad Ilyas, Muhammad Asif, Taseer Jamal Alizai, Ahmad Hanif Orakzai, Imran Nasir Khan,Shamsuddin Soomro, Capt(r) Abid Hussain, Hafiz Sher Ali, Dr. Nasir Javed, Tashfeen Khan, Mohsin Mushtaq Chandra, Ejaz Ahmad Khan Lt, Dr. Syed Pervaiz Abbas, Haroon Ahmad Khan, Dr Pervaiz Ahmad Khan, Zafar Nasrullah Khan, Zafar Iqbal, Dr. Tameer Ahmad Qureshi, Ali Raza Bhutta, Capt Javed Akbar, Afzal Latif, Baba Hayat Tarar, Dr Akhtar Nazeer, Waheed ud Din, Dr. Rashid Mansoor, Muhammad All Shahzada, Flt Lt Daud Ahmad, Amna Imran Khan, Inamullah Khan Dharejo, Capt Munir Azam, Sajid Siddique, Muhamrnaed Sualeh Ahmad Faruqui, Mathar Niaz Rana, Syed Tauqir Hussain Shah, Dr. lsmat Tahira, Khakan Babar, Dr. lqbal Muhammad Chohan, Mrs Farah Hamid Khan, Saeed Ahmed Nawaz Capt, Mrs Bushra Aman, Mrs Humaira Ahmed, Sikandar Qayyum Capt, Shoukat Ali, Mrs Irum Bukhari, Zulfiqar Haider Khan, Arif Anwar Baloch, Sher Afghan Khan, Mohammad Salim Khan, Jamal Yousaf Dr, Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash, Nadeem Irshad Kayani and Naveed Alauddin.

Similarly, PM will also consider the promotion of 15 PSP officers. The officers are Ghulam Qadir Thebo, Capt (R) Zafar lqbal, Syed imtaiz Altaf, Capt.(R) Ahmed Latif, Capt (R) Mohammad Ameen, Muhammad Tahir, Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar, Dr. Shoaib Dastagir, Faisal Shahkar, Dr. Kaleem Imam, Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi, Ali Zul Noorain Sheikh, Wajid Zia, Dr. Mujeeb-ur-Rehman and Aftab Ahmed Pathan.