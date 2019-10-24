Vaccination only way to save children from polio: speakers

Participants of a seminar held in Punjab University Department of Public Health, Institute of Social and Cultural Studies, unanimously urged parents to reject negative propaganda during the upcoming polio campaigns starting from November 4 and their children vaccinated.

The seminar was held to mark World Polio Day on October 24 (Thursday) and attended by pro-Vice Chancellor of the Punjab University Prof. Doctor Saleem Azhar, senior Journalist Mansoor Ali Khan, Head and Dean of Institute of Social and Cultural Studies Dr. Rubina Zakir and representatives of Pakistan Polio Eradication Initiative.

Speaking on the occasion Dr Rubina Zakir said that polio was a crippling disease which affected spinal cord and once affected a child could not recover for life.

“There are only three countries left in the world which are still polio endemic and Pakistan is one of them”, said Dr Rubina adding “students have an important role to play if Pakistan has to achieve polio-free status”.

She further added that “students can play an important role in overcoming resistance and being students of sociology department they have the additional responsibility to understand religio-social contexts of the community resistance and become key situation changer.” Prof Doctor Saleem Azhar in his remarks said it was the responsibility of the students to provide knowledge to the community and teach them so that community was receptive to vaccination. “Punjab University has thousands of students who can serve as volunteers, provide outreach and we are ready to provide that”, promised the pro-VC.

In his address senior anchor and journalist Mansoor Ali Khan said role played by some section of media in propagating negative content in April was shameful.

“On behalf of media, I apologize to the polio workers for the harm that has been caused to them. Media put the lives of polio workers in danger and made their task of polio eradication difficult. So I apologize to them”, said Manoor Ali Khan.

He urged students to never spread fake news especially related to polio. “Please confirm any news before circulating it on social media. It is not only the responsibility of health department but the job of every person”, Mansoor added.