The dengue fever has claimed one more life in Rawalpindi on Thursday. As per details, a man identified as Nadeem Akhtar, 40, was hit by the mosquito-borne disease and was under treatment at Holy Family hospital. He died at hospital during treatment. Yesterday, dengue fever claimed the life of a woman in Rawalpindi. The deceased was a resident of Rawalpindi and was under treatment at Benazir Bhutto Hospital.