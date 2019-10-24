CDA bags Rs 3.66bn in three-day auction

The Capital Development Authority’s (CDA) three-day auction of residential and commercial plots completed on Thursday. During the three days auction, total 30 of plots were bid out and fund amounting to Rs 3.66 billion was generated. The CDA authorities decided to exclude 14 commercial plots of different categories from auction as there planning parameter would be affected by master plan report which is in progress of approvals. The same brochures will be applicable for public convenience in auction which will be held after notification of revised master plan. The held back plots include those in blue area. The auction was conducted in transparent manner and proceedings were supervised by a high level Auction committee headed by Member Estate. The participants and observers appreciated the auction arrangements made by the CDA and efficient, open and transparent auction process. The income generated from the auction of plots will be spent on development of various sectors of Islamabad.