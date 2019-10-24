UoG walk raises awareness on how to keep dengue at bay

The University of Gujrat (UoG) organized a walk at Hafiz Hayat Campus on Thursday to raise awareness on the dengue virus and how to keep the killer mosquito at bay.

Registrar Dr Tahir Aqil lead the walk which was organized by Department of Psychology in a bid to join the Punjab government’s intensified campaign against the killer virus whose presence in our body triggers certain changes in our blood composition that may cause death in the absence of early diagnosis and proper treatment.

Dr Tahir Aqil stressed the need for keeping the environment clean for the prevention of not only dengue fever but other diseases as well.

Hundreds of students from almost every department participated in the awareness walk with Dr Tahir Aqil flanked by Chairperson Psychology Department Dr Bushra Ikram and Coordinator Hayatian Psychology Society Dr Bushra Bibi and other academics leading from the front.

Dr Bushra Ikram, speaking on the occasion, said, “We need to be calm and not get panicked because dengue outbreak can be controlled by adopting hygienic parameters,” emphasizing that “prevention is the best cure.”

Dr Bushra said, “Spreading awareness about dengue fever is our shared responsibility,” expressing the hope that student participation in the campaign would go a long way in keeping our environment safe and clean with no vulnerable threats to our health.