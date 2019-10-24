Rabi Pirzada under fire again for sharing an image of a suicide bomber

After wearing a suicide jacket and posting a photograph of herself on Twitter, actress and host Rabi Pirzada warned Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi of serious consequences over what he did in Indian-Held Kashmir.

As the photo appeared on social networking site, Twitter, it attracted huge attention of her fans mostly praising her for her bravery and unique idea to keeping the issue of Occupied Kashsmir alive on social media. Her act was like a campaign for Occupied Kashmir on twitter. However, the outrage also sparked on social media as many users reprimanded the Lahore-based actress for using the social platform in a very aggressive way, and projecting a bad image of the country to the outside world. This is not the first time Pirzada invited controversy.

“#ModiHitler i just wish huh.

#kashmirkibeti,” she wrote as caption to the photo. Rabi Pirzada, in the image that went viral, can be seen wearing a jacket with explosives attached to it. She jokingly warned Modi about his actions in Indian-occupied Kashmir, saying she is a daughter of the land.

Not so long ago, the Punjab Wildlife Protection & Parks Department took action against Pirzada for keeping wild animals, including four pythons, an alligator and snakes as pets. The department said that she violated the laws. The actress’s pictures and videos on social media were aired by a television channel which led the officials to take action against her on legal grounds.

Later, a court issued the arrest warrants of Pirzada for keeping wild animals as pets but she failed to appear before the court.