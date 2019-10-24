Meesha voices support for Jami

Singer Meesha Shafi came forth on Thursday in support of director Jami Mehmood after he narrated his experience of sexual assault earlier this week.

The flag-bearer of the #MeToo movement in Pakistan, extended her support to the filmmaker in a series of tweets.

“Crying for all of you who will believe anything over a victim speaking up. You don’t want change for the better,” she said. “When we’re all trapped in our vile quagmire of filth, Who do these truth tellers think they are?” she continued, showing support in the form of poetic verses.

Meesha Shafi concluded by addressing Jami Mehmood and stating, “I see you. I hear you. I stand with you. Always.”

Responding to Shafi’s support, the O21 director dropped a thunder emoji below the thread.

Apart from The Reluctant Fundamentalist actor, others luminaries from the industry also expressed their solidarity with Jami, including actors Armeena Rana Khan, Angeline Malik and director Mehreen Jabbar.

Earlier this week, the ‘Moor’ filmmaker had opened up on Twitter about falling prey to sexual assault 13 years ago while also raising his voice for the #MeToo Movement and how harassers and rapists roam freely after conducting acts of sexual violence.