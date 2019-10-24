Katie Holmes is a fall fashion icon

On August 27, 2019, the 40-year-old star woke up in her New York City home and went to her closet, selecting an oatmeal grey duo that she paired with perfectly fitted denim jeans for a casual day out.

Then, in an inspired moment, she chose to button just one of the three cardigans on the button, letting the matching bandeau bra show as she hailed a taxi. Little did she know that fateful decision would inadvertently cause an Internet frenzy, with the fashion world losing their minds over the outfit.

And yes, months later, we’re still obsessing over the iconic look, as well as almost every other outfit Katie has sported since the headline-making cardigan-bra’s debut; the Dawson’s Creek alum’s fall 2019 fashion has been?-in a word-killer.

Let’s look back on Katie Holmes’ killer autumnal outings so far, though we suggest hiding your credit card now because you will likely be coveting many of her looks

Sure, she has sported some of the hottest trends and go-to colours of the season, but actress Katie Holmes has managed to make it all look so damn easy and effortless whether she is at New York Fashion Week or just going to grab a coffee in the Big Apple.

POP OF COLOR

The ‘fit on its own, with the on-trend animal print midi skirt and blazer, is already a standout. But paired with the unexpected mint heel? Flawless.

A MODERN TWIST

Could you not see Jackie O sporting this exact ensemble back in the day? Katie updated a classic look by choosing an autumn-hued blazer and the it shoe of the moment, a slide mule.

WELL-SUITED

The fit and proportions are everything when you wear a suit, and Katie clearly has a great relationship with her tailor as the pant hem hits at the exact right length and the fit of the jacket is superb.

PUMPKIN SPICE AND EVERYTHING NICE

And is there anything more casually chic than a slip dress paired with a matching trench?

TRENDY BUT NOT GIMMICKY

The ankle sock-heels-combo trend is a hard one to pull off, but Katie managed to do it here by keeping the colour palette similar to her skin tone. And we are fully on board for the monochromatic red polka-dot and blazer combo.

NYC EASE

This is a classic New York look: all black outfit with a chic trench and inspired accessories.