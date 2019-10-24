Zooey’s husband Jacob Pechenik officially files for divorce

It is almost official, official. Actress Zooey Deschanel and producer Jacob Pechenik are one step closer to being formally single.

The 47-year-old film producer filed for divorce on Tuesday in Los Angeles, and is asking for both joint legal and physical custody of their two kids-Elsie Otter Pechenik and Charlie Wolf Pechenik-E! News has learned. According to the divorce docs, which were obtained by E! News, Jacob Pechenik cited “irreconcilable differences” as a reason for ending the marriage and revealed that he and the ‘New Girl’ actress had been separated since January. However, they both announced their split, after four years of marriage, in early September. “After much discussion and a long period of contemplation we have decided we are better off as friends, business partners and co-parents rather than life partners,” the former couple previously told E! News in a joint statement. “We remain committed to our business, our values and most of all our children. Thank you for respecting our privacy at this time.”

The two secretly tied the knot in June 2015, and shortly after, they welcomed their first child together, Elsie. The news of Jacob’s divorce filing comes just one day after Zooey made her relationship with Johnathan Scott Instagram official. The Property Brothers star celebrated the spooky season with the 39-year-old actress at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights in Los Angeles. They were joined by Jonathan’s twin brother, Drew Scott, and his wife, Linda Phan.

“Still processing how scared I was of these people dressed in spooky masks,” she captioned her Instagram post, alongside an image of Scott holding her in his arms. The 41-year-old reality TV personality also shared the same snapshot on his page, writing, “So much fun last night. That high pitched scream totally wasn’t me.” He added, “Also happy to report….nobody got punched!” Fans of the New Girl actress might recall that she and the Property Brothers star sparked romance rumours just one week after she and Jacob separated.