Kanye West surprises Kim Kardashian with $1 million charity donation for her birthday

What do you get the girl that has everything? Kanye West is known for giving Kim Kardashian the most lavish gifts, but he decided to take a different route for his wife’s 39th birthday on Monday. For the big day, the rapper surprised her by making a very generous donation to various prison reform charities. The overjoyed Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram to share the certificate, which was also was signed by kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. “A donation of $1 million has been made in your name,” the document read, noting the #cut50, Buried Alive Project and Equal Justice Initiative and Anti-Recidivism Coalitions organisations would be receiving the gift. It was a birthday treat for Kim and the organisations. “We are deeply appreciative of Kanye, Kim and the entire West family for their thoughtful gift,”#cut50 National Director Michael Mendoza said in a statement.