Highlights of Kartarpur Corridor Agreement

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and India on Thursday signed an agreement on operationalisation of Kartarpur Corridor to facilitate the Sikh community to visit the final resting place of Baba Guru Nanak in Narowal, ahead of his upcoming 550th birth anniversary celebrations.

The highlights of the agreement signed by Director General South Asia and SAARC Dr Muhammad Faisal and Joint Secretary India’s Ministry of Home Affairs S C L Das at Zero Point near Pak-India border, are as under:

HIGHLIGHTS:

-Travel to be visa-free

-Valid Indian passport required for identity. Passport to be scanned, not stamped

-Overseas Indians allowed on Indian Origin Card

-5,000 pilgrims permitted each day with exception of additional provision on special days including Gurpurab, Besakhi etc

-Corridor to remain operational 24/7 throughout the year, except on notified days or exigencies

– Opening hours from dawn to dusk; pilgrims to return the same day

-USD 20 service fee to be charged per pilgrim

– Pilgrims allowed to travel as individuals or in groups, and even on foot

– India to convey pilgrims’ list to Pakistan 10 days ahead of travel date

-Both countries to constitute Joint Working Group for facilitation of agreement’s implementation

-Agreement to remain valid for five years unless terminated earlier; extension with mutual consent in writing

-Pakistan Rangers and India’s Border Security Force at designated nodal points to deal with emergencies including pilgrims’ medical evacuation

-Early construction of bridge at Budhi Ravi Channel, facilitation centres and security-check counters for hassle-free movement of pilgrims.