Suspects in Sahiwal encounter case declared innocent by ATC

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Thursday in Lahore declared innocent all the suspects involved in the Sahiwal encounter on the basis of the benefit of the doubt.

Khalil, his wife Nabila, their teenage daughter Areeba and friend, Zeeshan Javed, were killed after CTD officials opened fire at their car in Sahiwal on January 19.

The suspects, Safdar, Ahsan, Ramzan, Saifullah, Hasnain and Nasir, have been released now. They were all officers of the CTD. Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta gave the verdict.

A Joint Investigation Team formed to probe the killings in its final report submitted last month said the slain family members were innocent and they were wrongly murdered. The report also recommended strict action against the CTD officials who made changes in the record.