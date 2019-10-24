PML-N raises alarm about Nawaz’s health

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Thursday once again blamed the government for victimising former prime minister Nawaz Sharif by delaying treatment as part of a campaign against him and his family.

It said the health of the party’s supremo was deteriorating.

Nawaz, 69, a three-time prime minister, has been serving a seven-year jail sentence after a conviction for corruption last year. He denied the charges that he said were politically motivated.

He was taken to Services Hospital from NAB’s Lahore office late on the night of October 2. Nawaz’s party today raised concerns about what it says is his alarmingly low platelet count.

“He has undergone several scans and tests and doctors are still trying to find the cause,” said PML-N Deputy Secretary-General Atta Tarar.

The government dismissed party complaints about Nawaz’s treatment saying he was getting the attention he needs. It said Sharif had a low platelet count that might have been caused by medication he was taking.

Marriyum Aurangzeb condemned what she called a “deliberate delay” in Sharif’s move to hospital and in his treatment.

“The government is crossing all limits of political victimisation against PML-N and the Sharif family,” she said.

The government denied the legal action against Nawaz and other members of his family including elder daughter Maryam Nawaz, also in detention for suspected graft, was politically motivated.

“Nawaz can be sent abroad for treatment, as his party has suggested if a court allowed it,” claimed the Punjab government.

Nawaz’s younger daughter, Asma Nawaz, was travelling back to Pakistan from abroad to see her father, said another party official.

“She is deeply concerned about her father’s health,” said PML-N’s Azma Bukhari.