Shehbaz moves IHC seeking Nawaz’s bail on medical grounds

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking suspension of the seven-year sentence awarded to former premier Nawaz Sharif in the Al-Azizia reference and his release on bail for getting medical treatment either in Pakistan or abroad.

According to reports, Shahbaz filed a petition with the IHC for the release of PML-N supremo on medical grounds.

In his appeal, the PML-N president pleaded that Nawaz’s health is in very poor condition due to various diseases adding that he be allowed treatment “in Pakistan or abroad”.

The petition is seeking suspension of the seven-year sentence awarded to the former premier in the Al-Azizia reference.

However, IHC’s registrar office has raised administrative objections to the petition noting that the petitioner, Shehbaz, was not the affected party in the case.

Nawaz is currently under treatment at the Services Hospital in Lahore where he was admitted late Monday night.