UN pushing for human rights, gender equality & saying ‘no’ to hatred of any kind: Guterres

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations is saying a firm “no” to hatred of any kind and will continue to focus on the real problems of people, “amid stormy global seas,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said.

“We are pushing for human rights and gender equality — and saying ‘no’ to hatred of any kind,” Guterres said in his message to mark the 74th UN Day on Thursday.

The secretary-general said the UN will continue to remain focussed on people’s real problems “at this time of turbo-charged change”.

The Day marks the anniversary of the entry into force of the UN Charter in 1945, the founding document of the Organization, which, when ratified by the majority of its signatories, including the five permanent members of the Security Council, officially brought the United Nations into being.

“The Charter remains our shared moral anchor,” the UN chief said in his message.

Twenty-fourth October has been celebrated as United Nations Day since 1948. In 1971, the United Nations General Assembly recommended that the day be observed by Member States as a public holiday.

Maintaining international peace and security, protecting human rights, delivering humanitarian aid, promoting sustainable development, and upholding international laws are among UN’s objectives.

“We are working for a fair globalization and bold climate action”, said the UN chief. “And we are striving to maintain peace – while bringing life-saving aid to millions caught up in armed conflict”.

The Day will be marked at UN Headquarters with a concert at the General Assembly Hall, which will be screened live. Events are also scheduled to take place at the Paris headquarters of the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), including a conference on sustainable cities.

In his video message, Guterres looked ahead to next year’s 75th anniversary of the Organization, which he described as a milestone, and a “critical moment to shape our future, together”.

The commemoration of the 75 years will begin in January 2020, with dialogues held around the world, with the aim of involving the global public in a large and inclusive conversation, on the role of the UN in building a better future for all.