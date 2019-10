Saudi Arabia removes foreign, transport ministers

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s foreign and transport ministers have been removed on Wednesday from their posts by a royal decree, according to local media.

According to the country’s official SPA news agency, Foreign Minister Ibrahim bin Abdulaziz Al-Assaf and Transport Minister Nabil bin Mohammed Al-Amoudi were relieved of their posts.

Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah Al-Saud was appointed foreign minister, while Saleh bin Nasser bin Ali Al-Jasser was appointed transport minister.

Al-Saud served as the Saudi ambassador to Berlin from February until now, and Al-Jasser served as director general of Saudi Arabian Airlines.

Al-Assaf was appointed to the post soon after Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s killing on October 2, 2018 at Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.