Pakistan, India set to sign Kartarpur Corridor pact today

Pakistan and India are set to sign the draft agreement on Kartarpur Corridor on Thursday (today), including finalisation of modalities regarding the service fee of $20 per pilgrim, the Foreign Office confirmed on Wednesday.

Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Faisal told a weekly press briefing that both sides will ink the document at Zero Point near the site of Kartarpur Corridor for its formal operationalization on November 9 on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Sikh spiritual leader Baba Guru Nanak.

The agreement is being signed after India conformed to Pakistan’s firm stance of levying the $20 service fee for each visitor of Kartarpur. As many as 5,000 pilgrims will be allowed to daily visit the holy site of Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara, located at 4.5 kms from the border with India. The spokesman said clause-by-clause details of the agreement will be later shared with media.

Dr Faisal said Pakistan will participate in the four-party meeting of China, Russia and the United States on Afghan peace process to be held in Russian capital Moscow. He said Pakistan has been part of all efforts and processes so far to discuss and facilitate peace and reconciliation efforts in Afghanistan. “Pakistan’s role is particularly noteworthy in crystalising international convergence for a peaceful resolution in Afghanistan,” he said.

He said Pakistan will continue its efforts of wholehearted support as part of shared responsibility for making the international peace efforts successful in Afghanistan.

Asked about Pakistan’s role in intra-Afghan dialogue being held in China as claimed by a Taliban spokesman, he said he did not have update on the matter.

The spokesman said Pakistan regards the issue of Hong Kong as China’s internal matter and supports ‘One China policy’.

On Kashmir, the spokesman said the continuous lockdown and communication blackout by Indian occupied forces has entered its 81st consecutive day, which needs urgent attention of the international community. He said the diplomatic corps and members of foreign media during their visit to the Jura town in Azad Kashmir were given an opportunity to freely talk to the locals and inquire about the unprovoked firing by Indian forces at Line of Control (LoC) which killed civilians and injured many others including women and children. He said the Indian high commissioner was also requested to join the delegation and also share the coordinates of their claim of a surgical strike, however no response was made from their side.

About the statement of Malaysian Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohammad regarding supporting the Kashmir cause despite a ban put by India on import of palm oil, he said Pakistan is proud to have a brotherly Muslim friend like Malaysia.

On Indian threat of diverting the flow of water, he said under the Indus Water Treaty, to which the World Bank is a guarantor, India cannot stop the water of three rivers. He said if Pakistan’s right on the three rivers is questioned, the country has the right to take measures under the treaty.