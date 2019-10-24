Bilawal pledgesto topple Imran,his ‘facilitators’

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday vowed to bring down the ‘puppet’ government of Prime Minister Imran and install a ‘people’s government’ in its place, a private TV channel reported.

Addressing a rally in Tharparkar District’s Islamkot, Bilawal said he sees difficulties for the people of Pakistan everywhere. “Everywhere there are issues, and that is why I have come out to topple Imran Khan and his facilitators,” he said.

The PPP chairman said that the democratic, economic and political rights of the people of Pakistan are being usurped. He said the government is carrying out an economic bloodshed.

During his speech, Bilawal also lashed out at the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) by calling them traitors of the soil and branded Prime Minister Imran an ‘enemy of Sindh’. He accused the government of making a deal on the issue of Indian-held Kashmir and said that no honourable man will support the incumbent rulers.

Bilawal also slammed the government’s ally, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), by claiming that efforts were afoot to occupy Karachi.

Meanwhile, Bilawal Bhutto inaugurated a campus of the NED University of Engineering and Technology in Tharparkar. Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Bilawal said that Benazir Bhutto’s son has fulfilled the promises made by her with the people of Tharparkar. He maintained that he wants to serve the masses, and urged people to support him as they had supported his mother.