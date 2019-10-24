Begum Nusrat Bhutto’s eighth death anniversary observed

Eighth death anniversary of Begum Nusrat Bhutto was commemorated Wednesday. Pakistan People’s Party activists gathered at Bhutto House in the morning and held Quran Khawani for the departed soul. They included Jameel Soomro, Tauqeer Fatima Bhutto, Dr. Shafqat Soomro, Aijaz Laghari, Punhal Luhar, deputy mayor Anwar Luhar, Syed Arshad Rashdi, Anwar Buriro and others. After the recitation from the Holy Quran, free food was distributed among the participants. Thereafter, they went to the final resting place of Bhutto leaders in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh where they showered rose petals and offered prayers at the graves of PPP founder and ex-prime minister of Pakistan Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, Mother of Democracy Begum Nusrat Bhutto, Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, Mir Murtaza Bhutto and Shahnawaz Bhutto. The participants also shouted slogans and paid rich tributes to the services rendered by Begum Nusrat for the cause of democracy. While talking to the newsmen they said that she worked tirelessly to keep the party united and strong after the martyrdom of her husband. They said she reached activists barefoot and took care of them despite crucial times. They said she was beaten with cudgels and sacrificed her entire family to save democracy in the country which is why activists consider her as a valuable treasure of the party for which she will always be remembered.

The activists of PPP-SB also separately observed 8th death anniversary of Begum Nusrat Bhutto at Al-Murtaza House here Wednesday. The participants including Inayat Umrani, Perveen Chandio, Mukhtiar Bhutto, Inam Narejo, Barkat Mirani, Wali Muhammad Lahori and others also participated in the recitation from Holy Book and then prayed for the departed soul of Mother of Democracy. While talking to newsmen the participants paid rich tributes to the services rendered by Begum Nusrat Bhutto during her life and said that her struggle against the tyrannies of General Zia are unforgettable which will always be remembered in the history in golden words. They said she was subjected to inhuman treatment in Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, but she did not bow down before the dictator. She suffered jail but remained brave and kept the struggle alive against the unconstitutional regime, they added. Free food was later on distributed among the participants at the end of Quran Khawani.