UoG opens registration for 2020 AD, MA/MSc exams

The University of Gujrat (UoG) has started registration of private candidates for the Associate Degree (Arts/Science) and MA/MSc annual examinations to be held in 2020, according to a press release issued on Wednesday.

Candidates appearing in the exams need to register themselves by November 14, 2019. A double fee will be charged on applications received subsequently, till November 28, 2019, said the press release issued by Registrar Dr Tahir Aqil.

Associate Degree (Arts/Science) candidates can submit their registration forms with triple fee between November 29 and December 20, 2019. MA/MSc candidates can also apply for registration with triple fee between November 29, 2019 and January 31, 2020, it said.

Registration forms are available free of cost at the designated branches of Bank of Punjab (BOP). For further details and information candidates can visit the university website www.uog.edu.pk.