KP CM, governor review Warsik-Nowshehra canal project

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan and Governor Shah Farman paid a visit to Jamrud and reviewed Warsik-Nowshehra canal remodelling project on Wednesday.

They visited to pump house, Jamrud and then they went to the construction site where they were briefed of the scheme.

Later on speaking to the media persons CM, KP Mehmood Khan said that with completion of the project, extra water would not be available to the local growers but would also be benefited farmers of Nowshehra.

For the purpose huge funds had been allocated for it, he added and saying machinery for the pump house would be imported from abroad to increase efficiency of the pump.

He said that 3% due share, reserved for the merged tribal districts in the NFC award would be granted to it that would be utilized for the uplift of the areas.