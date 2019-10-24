‘Oct 27 to be observed as Black Day to express solidarity with Kashmir’

A Black Day will be observed all over Pakistan against lockdown of Indian-held Kashmir and the atrocities being committed by Indian armed forces against innocent people of Kashmir, said Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday at National Press Club Islamabad, Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi stated that false plethora of Indian Army Chief was exposed before the entire world yesterday when international media and diplomatic dignitaries visited sites being bombed by Indian forces.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi also underlined that amidst prevailing challenges in the country and owing to deteriorated peace situation of Kashmir, Pakistan can’t afford any sort of confrontational politics in the country. Opposition parties should settle differences with ruling government amicably. Politics of sit-in protests will multiplied problems for general public in the country.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council also lauded role of Prime Minister Imran khan and Chief of Army staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa for playing the role of facilitator to engulf differences between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi also announced on this occasion that months of Rabiul Awal and Rabiul Sani will be observed as months of Rehmatul Alameen adding that Foundation Day of Pakistan Ulema Council will be held on 23rd February 2020 and 4th International Message of Islam Conference will be held on 31st March 2020 in Islamabad.

While addressing the press conference in National Press Club, Islamabad, Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi was also flanked by Maulana Nauman Hashir, Maualana Abubakar Sabri, Maualana Tahir Aqeel, Maulana Hafizur Rehman, Maulana Shahbaz Ahmed, Maulana Aseedur Rehman, Maulana Shafi Qasmi. Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi stated that Indian aggression and brutalities at innocent people of Kashmir have been exposed before the world. People of Kashmir facing lockdown by Indian armed forces since last 75 days. The world community demonstrating criminal silence on miseries of Kashmiris, which is very alarming and condemnable.

Pakistan will express solidarity with people of Kashmir on 27th October by observing Black Day against Indian aggression. Indian forces have seized basic rights of Kashmiris. Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi also stated that Ulemas and Mashaykh of Pakistan will not become part of any conspiracy plan to make anarchy and chaos in the country. He urged on opposition and ruling PTI government to resolve differences amicably with peaceful talks without resorting to anarchy.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi also appealed to JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to settle differences with the government through talks in view of month of Rabiul Awal and prevailing situation of Kashmir. If government of PMLN can’t be removed by 126 days sit-in of PTI, any protest can’t remove government of Imran khan, said Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi also stated that seminaries are being dragged into politics for vested interests of religious organizations. On other side, scores of seminary adminstrations have announced disassociation with JUI-F led Azadi March.

Responding to a query, Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi stated that prevailing challenges of Muslim Ummah could only be settled with unity of Muslim world. Pakistan playing very effective role to bridge differences between Iran a d Saudi Arabia, which is very positive outcome for stability of Muslim brotherhood.