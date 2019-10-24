SHC orders establishing Cancer Authority after DG health’s report

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday ordered Sindh government to immediately establish a ‘Cancer Authority’ as the director general (DG) health submitted a report pertaining to growing number of cancer patients. An SHC bench heard a petition filed by a citizen seeking ban on selling and manufacturing of gutka and other health-hazard toxic chewing materials. DG Health submitted a report which revealed 1 Lac 76 thousand people across Sindh caught cancer in last five years. The report further stated that Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) has demanded Rs600 million grants from Sindh government for treatment of cancer patients. DG stated that nearly 0.2mn of mouth cancer case have been reported in five years. According to the report, from this large number of mouth cancer patients, 83000 came for treatment in Civil Hospital Karachi, while 14534 visited Larkana hospital, 13000 patients went to Noreen Cancer Hospital in Nawabshah, 6500 to Kiran Hospital Karachi, 13753 to Nimra Hospital Jamshoro and 16000 patient were brought to Bait-ul-Sukoon Hospital Karachi for treatment.