Poets Amjad Islam Amjad and Anwar Masood enthral audience at Pakistan High Commission

A literary evening with renowned Urdu poets Amjad Islam Amjad and Anwar Masood enthralled the audience at the Pakistan High Commission in London. A large number of Pakistani Diaspora, particularly youth, enjoyed the evening full of poetry, satire, humour and singing in a cultural ambience.

Amjad Islam Amjad read out some of his popular poems and won a thunderous applause from the audience. His recital comprised romantic poetry, poems about his love for the country and some serious poetry reflecting his outlook on life. His popular romantic poems particularly resonated with the young audience and students.

Anwar Masood, star of the literary world, known for his humorous and satirical poetry, amused the audience amid cheers and laughter. Listening to him was quite a treat for the audience in a chilly evening of London. The guests particularly enjoyed his poems, “Banyan” and “Halkian Phulkian Bad Duawan”.

Welcoming the guests, High Commissioner (HC) Mohammad Nafees Zakaria said Amjad Islam Amjad is one of those few iconic figures of Pakistan who is recognized worldwide for his poetry and scholarship. Similarly, he said, Anwar Masood is also an acclaimed personality in the world of humorous poetry, which made him popular everywhere. Both have played a commendable role in introducing Pakistani language, literature and cultural heritage abroad.

Appreciating the constructive role of Pakistani Diaspora in the UK, the HC Nafees Zakaria invited them to fully participate in the cultural and literary activities at the High Commission so that true colour of Pakistan could be showcased at the international level. He said Pakistan is rich in cultural diversity and natural beauty that needs to be projected effectively. In this regard, HC said that the government of Pakistan is taking various steps to highlight and portray the soft image of the country across the world.

On this occasion, Nafees Zakaria also apprised the audience about the current situation in Kashmir. He reiterated Pakistan’s steadfast and unflinching support for the rightful cause of the Kashmiri people. While mentioning crimes against humanity committed by the Indian forces in IOK, he called for delivery of justice to the Kashmiri victims and punitive action against the perpetrators The speakers expressed grave concern over humanitarian crisis in IOK and condemned Indian atrocities against the defenceless Kashmiris.

Durdana Ansari OBE presented the poetry of Amjad Islam Amjad in her melodious voice and was applauded by the audience. Famous Pakistani actor Tauquir Nasir and Aqeel Danish also spoke on the occasion.