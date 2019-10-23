‘Zombieland: Double Tap’ — an apocalyptic party with heaps of undead

It has been 10 years since the original, but ‘Zombieland’ seems like yesterday to the returning cast: Woody Harrelson as the redneck warrior Tallahassee; Jesse Eisenberg as the nerdy Columbus; Emma Stone as seen-it-all Wichita and Abigail Breslin as Little Rock, her little sister. In case you forgot, they’re all named after their birth cities. Never mind that there’s been a zombie media apocalypse since 2009 and a sell-by date is fast approaching. Plus, in the interim, the stars have all become pretty big deals. Stone took home an Oscar for La La Land, Harrelson picked up a nomination for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Eisenberg won his nod for playing Mark Zuckerberg in The Social Network and Little Miss Sunshine Abigail Breslin grew up. But no one’s putting on airs. Zombieland: Double Tap has the tossed-off feeling of an impromptu party and audiences are the better for it.