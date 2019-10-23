Meghan recycles regal maternity dress for evening out

Actress-turned-royal Meghan Markle is rocking a regal shade. In honour of the One Young World Summit Opening Ceremony on Tuesday, the Duchess of Sussex arrived to the Royal Albert Hall in London dressed in a vibrant shade of purple, a colour traditionally associated with royalty. The first-time mom smiled as she stepped out for the event, donning a Maxwell long-sleeved midi dress from Aritzia’s Babaton brand in a berry shade. For fans of the look, the dress is currently on sale in black, but Markle’s “Acai” shade is sold out. The duchess finished off the look with a pair of her signature Manolo Blahnik BB 90 navy suede pumps and left her dark wavy tresses cascading down her shoulders.

The outfit may seem familiar to eagle-eyed royals fans-and that’s because the former American actress has worn the dress before. Back in January, the then-pregnant royal visited Birkenhead with Prince Harry while dressed in the purple dress topped with a vibrant red Sentaler wrap coat and matching pumps. During that visit, the duchess revealed she was due around the end of April or early May. The couple’s first child, son Archie Harrison, was born on May 6.

What a difference nine months can make! Since January, Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has become a mom and the new parents just recently wrapped their first royal tour as a family of three after finishing their trip to Southern Africa at the star of this month.

Now, Markle is revisiting a non-profit organization she has been supporting for years as she served as a counsellor for One Young World in Dublin in 2014 and in Ottawa in 2016 and is now attending the opening ceremony as Vice President of the Queens Commonwealth Trust, which champions young people.

What a difference nine months can make! Since January, Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has become a mom and the new parents just recently wrapped their first royal tour as a family of three after finishing their trip to Southern Africa at the start of this month

In recent days, Markle has been in the headlines after candidly speaking up about her own experience as a royal under immense public pressure in ITV’s upcoming documentary, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey.

“Look any woman, especially when they’re pregnant, you’re really vulnerable, and so that was made really challenging and then when you have a newborn, you know…and especially as a woman, it’s really, it’s a lot, so you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed, it’s, um,” she said with a pause. “Yeah, well I guess…and also thank you for asking because not many people have asked if I’m ok, but it’s, uh, it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes.”

“And the answer is? Would it be fair to say, ‘Not really ok,’ as in it’s really been a struggle?” interviewer Tom Bradby tried to clarify. “Yes,” she responded.