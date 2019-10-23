Mahira opens up on misuse of #MeToo Movement in Pakistan

Actress Mahira Khan has come forth revealing her stance on the revolutionary #MeToo Movement after several high-profile cases of sexual violence rocked the country recently.

Referring to the case of a college professor who took his life after being wrongly accused of harassment, the Raees starlet said that the incident had angered her.

“It angers me that an innocent man would kill himself because of wrongly being accused and it boils my blood that another can roam around free after raping someone,” she said.

“Whether you misuse the #MeToo Movement or delay accountability on it, the result is the same – death,” she added.

Mahira, however, did seem to take a balanced take in her post wherein she condemned those who are wrongly accusing of people of sexual harassment.

‘Whether you misuse the #MeToo Movement or delay accountability on it, the result is the same — death,’ she added

However, at the same time, she also condemned the system delaying accountability for actual sexual predators and offenders.

Separately, it is the union we have been waiting for so long and finally it has happened!

Powerhouse performer Mahira Khan will pair up with ace actor Fahad Mustafa in ‘Quaid e Azam Zindabad’.

Mahira Khan, while responding to a Tweet by filmmaker Nabeel Qureshi, responded in affirmative that the much-awaited union is set to grace screens in the near future.

Senior entertainment reporter Haroon Rashid also praised the film, which will bring together the two mega stars.

Earlier, in an interview, co-director and co-producer Qureshi confirmed that Fahad Mustafa will be portraying a cop in the movie set to be released in 2020.

The action-comedy movie will be directed by talented director and producer duo, Nabeel Qureshi and Fizza Ali Meerza, under the banner of Filmwala Pictures.

‘Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad’ will be released on Eidul Azha 2020.